Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram account as Durant, Irving rumors swirl

During the fun on Fourth of July weekend, Ben Simmons decided to detach himself from Instagram, deactivating his account.

This comes less than a week after Kevin Durant officially requested a trade out of Brooklyn and with plenty of rumors swirling about Kyrie Irving’s future.

Simmons was originally expected to be the third-best player on this Nets roster after arriving in the midseason deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers. Durant’s trade demand, however, has made the franchise’s future much murkier.

On Saturday, reports suggested that trade discussions involving Irving to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook were intensifying.

Ben Simmons deactivated his Instagram account. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Ben Simmons, left, and Kevin Durant, right, are unlikely to ever play a game together. Getty Images

Kevin Durant has reportedly listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as trade destinations for the All-NBA forward. However, the interest in the star forward has been robust, leading to more than half of the teams in the NBA to inquire about the asking price for Durant.

The offseason for the Nets has been as bumpy as any in NBA history. It isn’t expected to get any easier for the franchise, either. For now, Simmons will stay away from the chaos on Instagram.