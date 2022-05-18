Ben Rortvedt has surgery with first Yankees chance on hold

BALTIMORE — It’s a good thing the Yankees traded for Jose Trevino.

Catching prospect Ben Rortvedt underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday to repair a partially torn meniscus, the team announced.

The procedure went “as expected” and the 24-year-old Rortvedt is expected to be ready to play in games within six-to-eight weeks.

Rortvedt arrived in a trade with the Twins this spring, along with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela. At the time, he was still dealing with an oblique injury suffered during the offseason.

Rortvedt felt discomfort in his left knee when he began a rehab assignment with Low-A Tampa. He played in just two games before being shut down.

Ben Rortvedt during Yankees spring training on March 15, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The combination of Trevino and Kyle Higashioka have performed well behind the plate — though not offensively — and Rortvedt is expected to provide some depth at some point, since he and Trevino both have minor league options remaining.