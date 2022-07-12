Ben Roethlisberger not a fan of Heinz Field’s new name

As Pittsburgh mourns the loss of the iconic Heinz sponsorship from their football stadium, Ben Roethlisberger has joined in to show love to his former home.

On Monday, the Steelers announced that they would be renaming Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. The stadium had been sponsored by Heinz since 2001.

Roethlisberger played his entire 18-year career calling Heinz Field his home and made it known on Twitter that, to him, it will forever be Heinz Field. He said the new name “doesn’t seem right or real.”

Roethlisberger isn’t the only Steeler to comment on the new name. Former offensive lineman Trai Essex also made his displeasure known, saying “It’s going to take a longgggggg time to get used to that.”

Ben Roethlisberger AP

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that the NFL football organization has ended its longtime partnership with Heinz. AP

Acrisure, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based financial tech company has secured the naming rights for the North Shore stadium for the next 15 years. AP

Even Marlon Humphrey, a cornerback for the rival Baltimore Ravens joined in, asking Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick “why did you let this happen.”

What is now Acrisure Stadium is home to both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Fans had enjoyed the tradition of massive bottles of ketchup pouring into the jumbotron when their teams entered the red zone. Fortunately for fans, Steelers president Art Rooney II left the door open for the iconic bottles to stick around.

“We appreciate the 20-plus year partnership we’ve had with Heinz and are optimistic and hopeful we’ll continue to have a sponsorship relationship with them and having those discussions,” he said during the renaming press conference. “Who knows, the ketchup bottles may be a part of that. We’ll see.”

Acrisure is paying $150 million over 15 years to the Steelers for the naming rights, beating out Heinz’s former 20-year, $57 million deal by nearly $100 million.