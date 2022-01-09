Ben Roethlisberger may play playoff game after Steelers’ OT win

Ben Roethlisberger demanded an encore. And he just might get one.

After leading a game-winning overtime drive to beat the Ravens 16-13 in his likely last regular season game by converting a pivotal fourth-and-8 to keep Steeler hopes alive, Roethlisberger could have a chance to play again next week. After the Jaguars beat the Colts to open up the AFC playoff race, all the Steelers need is for the Chargers and Raiders to avoid a tie in the late window.

Ben Roethlisberger hands a spectator a towel as he walks off the field for potentially the last time as an NFL quarterback. AP

Though Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced his retirement, it’s widely anticipated that this will be his last season. As Chris Boswell’s game-winner sailed through the uprights, Big Ben looked to the sky and raised both fists.

Earlier this week, he said it would be “pretty cool” to finish his career in Baltimore, where he first got to play. But this could be much better.

Ben Roethlisberger throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. Getty Images

Roethlisberger finished with 244 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a low-scoring slugfest. The Steelers trailed midway through the fourth quarter before Roethilsberger put them ahead with a 10-play drive that took 5:13 off the clock, culminating in a touchdown throw to Chase Claypool.

Though the Ravens tied it back up at 13 before the end of regulation, Baltimore punted in its only overtime possession.

That set up the Steelers for a drive that took conversions on third-and-7, third-and-9 and fourth-and-8 — all on Roethlisberger passes — before Boswell’s 36-yard field goal.

Now, they will wait to see if Roethlisberger will indeed get another chance to wear black and gold.