Bellator’s Johnny Eblen, once ‘depressed,’ now a champion

These days, Johnny Eblen is going places. Comes with the territory after beating one of the most accomplished middleweights in MMA, earning the Bellator middleweight championship in the process.

But seven years ago, before Eblen’s dominant decision victory over Gegard Mousasi on June 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., he was just a former standout college athlete whose life lacked direction; a depressed one at that.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, to be completely honest,” Eblen told The Post while in Manhattan in the days after Bellator 282 coronation. “I was just working a job and partying a bunch and, like, ‘Well, this is life.’ I was kind of depressed because I didn’t place at the NCAAs. I was a highly-ranked wrestler, but it didn’t play out. So I dove into the partying life for a little bit. It was fun, but it wasn’t sustainable, and it wasn’t good for me.”

Clearly, finding mixed martial arts has been much better for the native of Kansas City, Mo. After a move to Florida, a coincidental meeting with former Olympic wrestler and American Top Team coach Steve Mocco put him on the path of moving past an early exit from the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Johnny Eblen Bellator MMA

And that led to a considerably less good time for 185-pounders left to deal with Eblen, who issued Mousasi the most lopsided loss in the veteran’s 19-year, 59-fight MMA career for basically every major promotion. Though a wrestler at heart, the 30-year-old’s punching power turned the tide his way early and an aggressive striking assault — in tandem with his superior grappling — kept momentum squarely on his side for a 50-45 clean sweep of all three judges’ scorecards.

“I’m just always focused on beating the crap out of the guy until he’s unconscious,” said Eblen of his mindset for the Mousasi fight — and any fight. “And then when he’s unconscious, I turn it off.”

The victory gave Eblen an accomplishment he shares with his American Top Team head coach Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal: a championship victory over Mousasi. King Mo, who retired from mixed martial arts in late 2019 and holds a win over current UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, earned his first MMA title with a 2010 decision victory at 205 pounds against Mousasi under the Strikeforce banner.

Lawal could hardly contain his exuberance while watching his pupil excel against a former rival, with Eblen calling him the “No. 1 hype man.”

“It’s awesome because I really feed off his energy,” Eblen said. “And the fact that I can make my coach proud, it really means a lot.”

Eblen equates his relationship with Lawal as like “a big bro.” Lawal, 41, imparts real-world advice and hopes the new Bellator champion can avoid some of the same pitfalls he experienced while competing largely for Strikeforce, Bellator and Rizin during a 12-year career.

Whereas Lawal’s win over Mousasi — in just his seventh pro fight — was fueled by a wrestling-centric approach, Eblen’s 12 years later displayed a more well-rounded arsenal. It wasn’t inside knowledge of the erstwhile champion that King Mo offered as much as it was a reminder of how much more evolved as a fighter Eblen is when each stood toe-to-toe with Mousasi.

Johnny Eblen Bellator MMA

“He just reminded me that I have more tools and a better skill set than he did when he beat Mousasi,” Eblen said.

Knocking off the guy who’d already conquered a good chunk of the Bellator middleweight division opens plenty of options for Eblen, whose rapid rise to the top means he’s faced very few of the other top men at 185 pounds.

Eblen wouldn’t mind making his first title defense before the end of the year, but he’s content to wait until early 2023 after already having “made enough money” even though it wouldn’t be “a perfect situation.”

As a still-developing fighter who estimates he’s only halfway through his skill progression, Eblen would ideally compete more frequently going forward. But he also thinks like a businessman and believes “championship fights need to make sense.” In that way, it’s almost a gift and a curse to reach the belt this quickly.

“Relative to where I’m at in my career, yeah, it could be slightly a curse.” Eblen acknowledges. “I want to be more active, but I’m sure Bellator will figure it out.”