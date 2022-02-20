The Hamden Journal

Beijing Olympics end as athletes celebrate closing ceremony

Olympic athletes on Sunday marched into the stadium for the closing ceremony and to bid farewell to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The ceremony at Bird’s Nest Stadium featured the athletes who are still in Beijing after competing at the Winter Games.

Like the opening ceremony, it was headed by director Zhang Yimou, who choreographed a show of dancers with tiny, fiery snowflakes gliding through the stadium.

There was a modest crowd of invited guests shaking hand clappers and doing the wave.

The Beijing Games forged ahead this year despite concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading across the globe.

Athletes were subjected to strict COVID-19 protocols, including testing to get into the country, daily testing after they arrived and wearing masks except when they were competing. They had to stay within the Olympic bubble the entire time they were in China.

Members of Team Germany make their way around the Beijing National during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing.
Members of Team Norway make their way around the Beijing National Stadium.
Members of Team Norway make their way around the Beijing National Stadium.
Members of Team Czech Republic make their way around the Beijing National Stadium.
Members of Team Czech Republic make their way around the stadium during the closing ceremony.
Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.
Performers dance during the closing ceremony.
Dancers with tiny, fiery snowflakes glided through the stadium.
Dancers with tiny, fiery snowflakes glided through the stadium.
There have only been 463 positive tests among thousands of visitors inside the bubble since Jan. 23.

The International Olympic Committee also faced scrutiny for allowing a government accused of human rights violations to host the competition. Several Western governments boycotted by not sending any official delegations to represent them, though they sent athletes.

On Sunday night, Chinese President XI and IOC President Thomas Bach helped hand off to Milan-Cortina, which will host the 2026 Winter Games.

Min Kyu Cha of Team Republic of Korea waves the flag of Team Republic of Korea.
Min Kyu Cha waves the flag of Team Republic of Korea.
China's flag bearer Xu Mengtao (C), Italy's flag bearer Francesca Lollobrigida (R) and flagbearers of participating countries parade during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
China’s flag bearer Xu Mengtao (C), Italy’s flag bearer Francesca Lollobrigida (R) seen during the parade of athletes.
Flagbearers of participating countries parade during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Flagbearers of participating countries parade during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
The Olympic cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.
The Olympic cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.
