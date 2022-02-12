Behind the Super Bowl’s most famous tackle and an unlikely friendship it cultivated



Mike Jones authored the reality version of the longest yard when he tackled Titans receiver Kevin Dyson at the 1-yard line on the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.