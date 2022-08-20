Behind Bear Mayer’s creation of Bruce Bolt batting gloves

Bear Mayer was just a high schooler when Bruce Bolt became a reality.

In 2017, Mayer was 16 years old, with no money to put gas in his truck. As a full-time student and a member of his high school baseball team, Mayer didn’t have time to get a job — but he also needed to be able to drive.

“My dad told me to start a company,” Mayer recalled in a recent interview with The Post. “Obviously I didn’t know the first thing about it, and he told me what’s something that I love and something within the game [of baseball] that I think needs to be fixed.

“Immediately what came to mind was batting gloves.”

Brandon Nimmo has his own signature pair of Bruce Bolt batting gloves. AP; USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil wears Bruce Bolt gloves while he’s up at bat. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Named after Mayer’s grandfather, Bruce (who was struck by lightning twice, yet lived), the company, Bruce Bolt, was born. Based out of Austin, Texas, the company sought to become the premier choice in batting gloves.

Five years later, Bruce Bolt is represented by two prominent Mets, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, as well as other players around the league.

How did it happen? The product’s durability is a big reason.

“I’ve played with some of these gloves for a month, everyday major league baseball for a month,” Nimmo said. “I can tell you [other] gloves didn’t last that long — it was a week to two weeks.”

Mayer explained that Bruce Bolt uses “100 percent Cabretta leather” (made from the skin of sheep that grow hair instead of wool), which he calls “the best leather in the world” and helps prevent glove tearing. The gloves also feature a longer cuff on the wrist, creating support that emulates taping the wrist, without the hassle of putting on tape.

Bruce Bolt emerged in the majors thanks to former Royals manager Trey Hillman, a close friend of the Mayer family. In 2019, Hillman, then in the Marlins organization, sampled the gloves and realized that players should try them. The gloves found their way to Hillman’s son-in-law, Brett Phillips, then an outfielder with the Royals. Though Phillips couldn’t wear them because of a deal with Under Armour, the gloves were passed along to a teammate, Terrance Gore, who was the first player to wear Bruce Bolt gloves in a major league game.

Last year, former Cardinal Harrison Bader (now with the Yankees) began wearing the gloves, becoming the first official Bruce Bolt client. The company sells five signature batting gloves for Bader, Nimmo, Phillips, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and Astros outfielder Lewis Brinson.

Nimmo first happened upon Bruce Bolt in 2021. While nursing a hand injury, he was looking for a glove that might help alleviate some of the pain while batting. He tried a pair of Bruce Bolt gloves. Ultimately, Nimmo began wearing a pad to diminish the pain and found that he “could fit that pad under their batting glove.” After ordering multiple pairs, the company reached out and then designed his signature glove.

“It was really out of necessity how I ran into them,” Nimmo said.

During a Little League event last month in Flushing, Nimmo and Mayer teamed up to give away approximately 250 gloves from the company — which now also features products such as bats, arm sleeves and other apparel — for the kids to take home.

“That was our goal from the beginning,” Mayer said, “to be a profitable company that can give back to our community.”