Becky Hammon to rejoin WNBA as Aces head coach: Reported terms of deal, Hammon’s history with Las Vegas franchise

Longtime Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is reportedly set to take the final step to a head coach’s chair.

The report comes exactly one year after Hammon made history by becoming the first woman to coach in an NBA game.

Here’s all you need to know about the six-time WNBA All-Star reportedly taking the reins of a premier professional basketball franchise:

Becky Hammon to join Aces: Terms of the deal

The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings and Shams Charania reported late Thursday that Hammon is set to become the head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

As per the report, the contract will be a record-setting deal for a WNBA head coach, but the terms have not been announced or reported so far.

The report also suggests that current Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer plans to step aside. Laimbeer, a two-time NBA champion, has led the Aces to two conference finals and one WNBA Finals in his four years with the team.

Becky Hammon’s history with Aces franchise

The Aces honored Hammon last September by retiring her No. 25 jersey and raising it to the rafters of Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

The 5-6 point guard played the final eight seasons (2007-14) of her 16-year WNBA career for the franchise, which was then the San Antonio Stars.

Hammon remains the franchise’s career leader in assists (1,333), made 3-pointers (498), and free throw percentage (92.1). She ranks second in points (3,474) and scoring average (15.6) and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (38.8).

She was recently named to the league’s “W25,” a collection of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history. Previously, she was named to the league’s Top [email protected] in 2016 and Top 15 Players of All Time in 2011.

Becky Hammon’s coaching history

After retiring from the Stars in 2014, Hammon joined the NBA’s Spurs as an assistant coach. She has created multiple pathways during her eight years with the franchise.

Currently the longest-serving female assistant coach in the NBA, she was the first woman to coach in the Las Vegas Summer League when she led the Spurs in 2015. She not only coached that year but also won the offseason tournament.

In 2017 with the Spurs, she became the first female assistant to be part of an All-Star coaching staff. A few years into her tenure in San Antonio, she began receiving attention from other NBA franchises for head coaching and general manager (Bucks, 2017) roles.

Most recently, she was considered for the Trail Blazers’ head coaching job prior to the 2021-22 season.