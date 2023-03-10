Bears trade No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft to Panthers for huge haul

The Panthers are on the clock!

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported that the Bears have traded the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers for a hefty package that includes “multiple” first round picks.





Bears general manager Ryan Poles Getty Images





Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer USA TODAY Sports





CJ Stroud, who could be the No. 1 pick, works out at the NFL Combine on March 4. AP

ESPN’s Adam Schefter pegs the trade compensation as this year’s and next year’s first-round Panthers picks, plus a late second-rounder in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2025.

The Panthers also included wideout D.J. Moore into the deal.

The Bears, who have Justin Fields as their starting quarterback, move down to No. 9 for their first pick in this year’s draft.