Bears release Nick Foles after giving up on trade pursuit

The Bears officially moved on from Nick Foles on Sunday, releasing the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback instead of continuing to try to trade him.

The 33-year-old Foles didn’t have an obvious place on the Bears’ roster for next season with Justin Fields set to be the starter and Trevor Siemian backing him up. Foles started seven games in his first year with the Bears, splitting time with Mitchell Tribusky, but last season, he was the team’s third choice behind Fields and Andy Dalton.

Foles did start one game, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Seahawks, but it was clear that his long-term future wasn’t in Chicago. GM Ryan Poles confirmed as much in March, saying the team had been trying to trade him since adding Siemian.

The Bears released Nick Foles instead of continuing to try to trade him. Getty Images

Poles, evidently, has given up that pursuit.

“Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Foles’ agent Justin Schulman told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Foles, a backup for most of his career, led the Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury in 2017, winning Super Bowl MVP.

By releasing him, the Bears save $8 million against the cap, though doing so comes with $7.66 million in dead cap.