Bears QB Justin Fields linked to model Gianna Carmona

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears to be soaking up the sun this offseason with a new lady friend.

The 24-year-old Fields is being linked to Instagram model Gianna Carmona, with Sports Gossip reporting the duo “traveled to Turks and Caicos a few weeks ago.”

Carmona, who has nearly 7,000 Instagram followers, posted a trio of bikini pics to her page in February that was geotagged from Turks and Caicos.





Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been linked to model Gianna Carmona, according to a new report. Instagram/Gianna Carmona





Carmona posted a trio of bikini photos on Instagram in February that was geotagged from Turks and Caicos. Instagram/Gianna Carmona

“In my element,” she captioned the post that Fields “liked.”

Carmona is based in Miami and Arizona, according to her Instagram bio.

Beyond sharing snaps of her travels, Carmona also flaunts her personal style.

In fact, she modeled a fiery red mini dress in a photo shoot that appeared to commemorate her 21st birthday.

“21, can you do somethin for me,” she captioned the shots, one of which featured a heart-shaped cake with “twenty-one” written in script.

It’s unclear when Carmona and Fields began dating.





Carmona modeled a revealing white dress in an Instagram photo from February. Instagram/Gianna Carmona

The 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields wrapped his second NFL season in January, with the Bears finishing the year at 3-14.

In 15 regular-season games last year, Fields threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

He also finished the year with a 60.4 percent completion percentage.

Fields, though, ran for an eye-popping 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

With NFL free agency is set to get underway next Wednesday, this offseason hasn’t been a quiet one for the Bears.





Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up prior to a preseason game in August 2022. Getty Images

As the owners of the No. 1 overall selection in this year’s draft, the Bears have “been approached by multiple teams about trading” the top pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month.

Further, “Chicago is said to be ‘leaning toward’ moving the pick.”

Fields has also been the subject of rumors this offseason, with speculation mounting if the quarterback could be moved.





Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before a game against the Lions in January. Getty Images

Bears GM Ryan Poles recently dismissed the notion and backed Fields as the team’s quarterback of the future.

Poles said “yes” when asked if Fields would be the starter next season.

“We’re gonna do the same as we’ve always done,” Poles said about the No. 1 pick and the Fields trade rumors. “We’re gonna evaluate the draft class, and I would say this: I would have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision.”