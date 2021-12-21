Bears fans aren’t happy with the 17-9 loss to the Vikings and their official elimination from the playoffs.

During the “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN, Chicago coach Matt Nagy was captured pacing the sideline at the end of the third quarter as a fan expressed their displeasure for the organization. After Fields was sacked on fourth down, a fan in the stands exclaimed, “After further review, we suck!”

Throughout the game, Nagy made several fourth-down decisions that resulted in failure for the Bears. Chicago also fell victim to several penalties that caused Nagy to argue and shout at officials. The remark was picked up on national television and, as ESPN sportscaster Steve Levy noted, “tough times in Chicago.”

The fan in the stands wasn’t the only one who expressed his displeasure for the Bears. Several Chicago fans on Twitter also shared their disappointment.

Seems to me that when Fields is spreading out the defense and playing with tempo, he’s pretty damn good. So why do the Bears do that only once or twice a game? (Hint: their coach stinks.) — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) December 21, 2021

We stink, like we are really bad. BUTTT The Vikings have an elite WR, elite RB, “good” QB, and a makeshift Bears defense is absolutely standing toe to toe with them. Credit to Sean Desai. — Bears Nation (4-10) (@BearsNationCHI) December 21, 2021

With the loss to the Vikings (7-7), the Bears (4-10) are officially eliminated from the playoff race. Nagy has been on the hot seat throughout the season, and Bears fans have been calling out for his termination for months, with “Fire Nagy” chants erupting during both Bulls games and Blackhawks games in addition to matchups at Soldier Field.

The Bears have never fired a head coach midseason in Chicago’s history. The Bears are scheduled to face the Seahawks on Sunday and the Giants on Jan. 2 before they rematch the Vikings for their final regular-season game on Jan. 9.