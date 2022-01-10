Bears clean house, fire Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace

Black Monday has arrived, and NFL coaches and executives are beginning to go.

In Chicago, the Bears have cleaned house. Both head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace reportedly have been fired after a disappointing, 6-11 season, ESPN reported.

Nagy was 34-31 with Chicago, including a 12-4 debut in 2018 in which he was the NFL’s Coach of the Year, but they lost in the wild-card game in the postseason. They did not finish with a winning record in any of Nagy’s next three seasons.

Nagy, an Andy Reid disciple, was brought in to revolutionize the Bears’ offense, which never happened. He never could find the right quarterback, with Mitch Trubisky failing to develop as hoped before first-round pick Justin Fields struggled as a rookie. The Bears won two of his 10 starts, and he finished with 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Chicago wants another mind to help Fields’ progression.

Bears fired Matt Nagy after four seasons AP

Pace drafted both quarterbacks and hired Nagy. He was fired after a seven-year reign in which he was 48-65.