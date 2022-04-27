Bears’ Byron Pringle bantered with cops during arrest

Dash cam footage of the arrest of Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle has been released.

Pringle was arrested Saturday in South Florida and charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

He was allegedly doing donuts on State Road 56, near his home, with a child in the back seat of the car.

In the video, Pringle talks animatedly with a state trooper. Being pulled out of the car, he asked to get out himself.

“Come on, let me get out,” Pringle said.

He then asked to be arrested by a local sheriff, not the highway patrol.

When informed that his Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would be towed, Pringle asked the officers to make sure to not to scratch the front because it is low to the ground.

Bears WR Byron Pringle had a suspended license when he was arrested.

Pringle bantered with one of the arresting troopers, saying, “You know you couldn’t catch me if I was running from y’all.”

“There’s no doubt about it,” the trooper responded.

Pringle griped about the heat in the back of the trooper’s car, saying, “I see how people die in the back of this bitch — this bitch HEAT.”

Byron Pringle signed with the Bears this season after four seasons in Kansas City.

He analogized being in the back of the vehicle to being “on a Spirit flight” because “the seats don’t recline at all.”

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with $2 million in additional incentives with the Bears this offseason.

“I know him very well,” Chicago GM Ryan Poles said Wednesday. “It’s not a reflection of who he is at all. You don’t want your guys in the news at all. At that point, it’s a disappointment. But we had good conversations about it. We’re in a good place. We’ll keep that internal.”