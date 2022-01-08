Bears are on upset alert

Baylor has won 20 straight games dating back to last season, but Saturday’s game in Fort Worth, Texas, against TCU might cause more issues than expected.

The Horned Frogs are 10-1 thanks to a core that is rebounding 40.9 percent of their missed shots, the best offensive-rebound rate in Division I.

Baylor has done a nice job of getting second chances, as well, and ranks seventh in offensive rebound rate. But on defense, the Bears are allowing 54.3 percent of opponents’ points to come from 2-point shots, which ranks 284th.

TCU, a team that looks to go inside, rates 303rd in percentage of points that come from made 3-pointers at 25.8. The Horned Frogs also stay disciplined, ranking sixth in fouls per possession committed in home games.

Baylor’s 67.4 percent free-throw shooting ranks 264th, which has a chance to cost both the team and bettors moving forward. The Bears allow 17.7 more points per 100 possessions on the road than at home, so Baylor is on upset alert this Saturday.

The play: TCU, +9.