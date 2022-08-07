Be sure to snap up David Njoku at tight end

Fantasy football draft season is always an exciting time. Your prep work shifts into high gear as you read through draft guides, pore over all the player rankings and put your draft strategy into action with a few mock drafts.

Every nugget of information from training camp is thoroughly dissected, and you have probably assembled a list of potential sleepers to grab in the late rounds. Before you finalize that list, we have another who is routinely overlooked, and your Tight End Whisperer is already shouting his name from the rooftops.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is a steal in fantasy drafts this year. He is coming off most draft boards as the 19th tight end taken and has a current ADP (average draft position) of 157.51. That means, in most 12-team leagues, he is being drafted in the 13th round, which is practically free. Whether you are drafting him as a second tight end or just punting the position, you are looking at a player who will vastly outperform his draft position and should provide you with top-10 production.

Browns tight end David Njoku Getty Images

Last season, Njoku shared the tight end position with both Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. He played 64 percent of the snaps, but was targeted just 53 times, while Hooper and Bryant combined for 89 targets. This season, with Hooper in Tennessee, Njoku is expected to step into the lead role, while Bryant should remain primarily as a blocker. The targets are expected to see a 70-30 split in favor of Njoku.

With Jacoby Brissett under center for at least the first six games of the season, Njoku is expected to see a strong target share in the overall passing attack. Amari Cooper was brought in as the new top receiver, but the rest of the receiving corps is riddled with underachieving players and unproven rookies. Brissett is already notorious for favoring the tight end as a passing target, so with the limited options, Njoku owners should expect an increased workload.

Even with a potential change at quarterback, depending on how the NFL rules in the Deshaun Watson appeal, Njoku still figures to play a prominent role and is the only receiving threat who figures to excel regardless of who is under center. Either Brissett will lean on him or he will become a top target for Watson, one of the most prolific passers in the game. Any way you slice it, David Njoku, the best kept secret in fantasy, is the sleeper you never knew you needed.

