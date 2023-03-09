Baylor vs. Iowa State Big 12 tournament pick, odds

Commercial content 21+.



The Baylor Bears have their eyes on a national championship.

But first, the Big 12 Tournament.

They’ll look to recover from a couple big losses to the Cyclones this season.

Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Iowa State

How to watch

Gametime: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Baylor (-4) over Iowa State

Don’t be fooled by the Cyclones’ pair of 15-point wins over the Bears, who are due to rebound after uncharacteristically cold shooting resulted in the nation’s second-most efficient attack failing to top 38 percent field goal shooting in either loss.

Iowa State — 213th in the nation in true shooting percentage — is just as likely to regress after shooting better than 50 percent in the wins.