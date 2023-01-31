Bayley crushes Becky Lynch’s marriage with Seth Rollins in savage WWE promo

Bayley went several steps over the line.

On “WWE Raw” Monday night, Bayley and Becky Lynch were setting up a steel cage match on “Raw” in Orlando next week. The promo got deeply personal, as Bayley took a shot at Becky’s marriage to WWE performer Seth Rollins.

“I don’t like you Rebecca,” Bayley said. “I think you’re overrated. You’re not good enough for all of this. You’re not good enough to be champion again. You’re not good enough to be in the ring with me one-on-one.

“You’re not even good enough for your husband, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. Come on. Don’t act like you don’t know. The only reason he married you is because he knocked you up.”

Of course, this was part of the script, and there is a line in which WWE — and combat sports in general — try to drum up alleged personal animosity to make the event feel consequential.

Rollins and Lynch announced the birth of their son, Roux, in late 2020. They got married in summer of 2021.

Lynch responded by posting a photo of Bayley and Rollins together on Twitter.

“I guess it’s not just my spot she’s after,” Lynch wrote.





Bayley cut a savage promo on Becky Lynch where she ripped Lynch’s relationship with Seth Rollins. Instagram / Bayley





Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins announced the birth of their son, Roux, in 2020, and got married in 2021. Instagram / Becky Lynch

This steel cage match has been a while in the making. It had been booked to take place on “Raw XXX” last week, but early segments went long and they wound up having Bayley “attack” Becky instead of doing the match.

Holding the cage match in Orlando instead has some thematic appropriateness, as the two were stalwarts of the bourgeoning women’s wrestling scene in NXT — home base for WWE’s minor leagues — that ultimately propelled the two of them to join the main WWE roster and become eventual women’s champions.