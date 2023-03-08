Commercial content 21+.



Two European giants will meet with everything on the line in the Champions League on Wednesday afternoon.

Bayern Munich leads Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0, after the first leg in France, but there’s reason to believe the French champions could come back and flip this script.

First of all, PSG will have a healthy Kylian Mbappe in their ranks for the second leg.

Mbappe was able to play only the last 30 minutes in the first match and once he came on the field, the entire tenor of the tilt changed.

PSG was unlucky not to have at least evened the score at home.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain pick

(3 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Bayern is one of the best teams in the world, but the Bavarians struggle to slow teams down in transition and Mbappe makes PSG one of the world’s most dangerous counterattacking sides.

He, along with Lionel Messi, should be able to open up this suspect Bayern defense enough to give PSG a chance to pull the upset on Wednesday.





Kylian Mbappe AFP via Getty Images

Not only is PSG worth a bet at +260 to advance to the quarterfinals, but it makes sense to chuck a few bucks on the French side to win the Champions League at 18/1.

If they are able to eliminate Bayern, their odds will likely drop to around +350 to win the tournament, as the quarterfinals are already projected to be wide open and would only get softer with Bayern out of the mix.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain prediction

PSG to advance (+260, FanDuel)