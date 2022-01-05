Bayern Munich COVID-19 outbreak: Alphonso Davies tests positive, club seeks postponement

On the same day Liverpool saw its domestic cup match against Arsenal postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Bayern Munich became the latest European power to have upcoming fixtures thrown into doubt because of the virus.

Canadian star Alphonso Davies has tested positive for COVID-19, his club Bayern Munich revealed. He is the seventh and latest Bayern Munich first-team player to test positive in the last three days as the virus spreads among members of the club.

The outbreak started Jan. 3 as four players, including Manuel Neuer and Kingsley Coman, returned positive tests. The next day four more players, including Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano and Leroy Sane all tested positive, with Hernandez returning his positive test while vacationing in the Maldives and will need to sort travel as well as his isolation.

Davies was the most recent player named by the club and the latest forced to self-isolate.

Alphonso Davies has tested positive for COVID-19. He is well and isolating at home. — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) January 5, 2022

“FC Bayern defender Alphonso Davies has tested positive for COVID-19. He is well and is self-isolating at home,” the short club statement read.

Assistant coach Dino Toppmöller also tested positive for the virus, and Bayern stated that all players and staff “are doing well” despite contracting the virus.

When will Bayern Munich play?

The sudden constraint on Bayern’s squad could force a postponement of its upcoming match.

Bayern Munich is scheduled to play Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, Jan. 7, its first game back from the winter break. Bundesliga rules require a team to have 15 eligible players, including nine outfield players from the first team and one goalkeeper, to allow the match to go on.

In addition to the positive COVID-19 tests, Bayern Munich is also without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr who have departed to compete in AFCON 2022, while Niklas Sule and Leon Goretzka are both nearing a recovery from injury and could be available.

Sky Sports reporter Torben Hoffman stated that the club only had 10 first-team players at training on Jan. 5, but could have more available on the day before the match against Monchengladbach, depending on Sule and Goretzka’s recovery.

After the Matchday 18 Bundesliga game against Monchengladbach, the following match is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 when Bayern is set to visit FC Koln in Bundesliga play.