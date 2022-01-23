Baseball Hall of Fame: Answering voting process questions

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame writers’ ballot might very well be the most fascinating and polarizing such referendum in the museum’s history. This week, ahead of the announcement of results Tuesday, The Post’s Ken Davidoff will break down the many issues and debates in play before revealing his ballot.

Even the Baseball Hall of Fame’s process stirs passion.

Seriously. In addition to the many queries, challenges and criticisms concerning the actual candidates, my inbox often features similarly intense missives over how the Hall elects those very candidates.

So now that we’ve finished the heavy lifting to advance the announcement of the 2022 writers’ ballot, let’s dive deeper into the Hall’s process by answering some commonly posed questions and, hopefully, clarifying some facts that seem to get muddied.