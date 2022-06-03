Baker Mayfield’s wife says QB is ‘great’ amid NFL uncertainty

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily answered questions Friday about the 27-year-old quarterback amid his NFL uncertainty and ongoing estrangement from the Browns.

While taking part in an Instagram Q&A, Emily said Mayfield “is great” and has “been training a ton,” even squeezing in some golf in his free time.

When asked how the couple handles “all the stress and unknowns of NFL life,” Emily said the ordeal has been “a learning process.”

“Personally, it’s been a learning process. But I’ve learned that fitness and self care play a HUGE role in my happiness and mental health. It also took me a few years to realize it’s okay to say no to things. Oh, and stay off Twitter! Haha,” she posted.

Mayfield has distanced himself from the Browns since he requested a trade from the team in March, when Cleveland acquired his replacement in former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mayfield skipped Cleveland’s voluntary OTAs in May but is reportedly expected to attend training camp in July.

Though Mayfield has been linked to different teams in the wake of the Browns’ acquisition of Watson, Emily declined to reveal her preference of a landing spot when asked by a fan. She also weighed in on the downfalls of being married to a professional athlete, as well as a life in the spotlight.

“Watching the person you love get scrutinized by the media when you see the hard work they put in, seeing all the falsehoods written in the media and having to bite my tongue (!!!),” Emily wrote.

The beauty influencer added that she doesn’t read much of the headlines centered around her husband of nearly two years.

“So it’s a waste to get too worked up about anything lol,” Emily said.

Although much of the Browns roster has been practicing in Ohio, Mayfield and Emily recently enjoyed the holiday weekend in Texas, where they partied with friends.

Mayfield, who still remains on the Browns roster, is owed an $18.8 million guaranteed salary this season, which allegedly has made it difficult for Cleveland to move him.

The Browns could very well keep Mayfield, whom they selected first overall in 2018, as a backup for Watson. The former Texans quarterback could potentially face suspension by the NFL in relation to its investigation into 22 ongoing civil lawsuits against him, alleging sexual misconduct.

A 23rd lawsuit was filed against Watson earlier this week by a massage therapist, who also alleged sexual misconduct.