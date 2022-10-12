Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily supports him during ugly Panthers week

Baker Mayfield’s biggest supporter, wife Emily, forever has the quarterback’s back.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Emily posted a supported message to the Panthers signal-caller amid a challenging few days in Carolina.

“[Six]’s biggest fan,” Emily captioned the post, which featured her modeling a black jacket with “Mayfield” stitched across the back.

Emily Mayfield, the wife of Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, posted a supported message Wednesday on Instagram.

Emily Mayfield modeled a custom “Mayfield” jacket in her post.



Married since 2019, the longtime couple landed in Carolina over the summer following four years in Cleveland. Though Mayfield, 27, was named the Panthers’ starting quarterback in August, the team got off to a sluggish 1-4 start.

That includes Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the 49ers in which Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain. He sat out Wednesday’s practice and is still in a boot, per multiple reports, two days after the team parted ways with embattled head coach Matt Rhule.

Mayfield, the first overall pick in 2018, is expected to be out between two to six weeks. Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ interim head coach, will now likely turn to backup quarterback P.J. Walker, formerly of the XFL.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw the ball against the 49ers on Oct. 9, 2022.

Emily and Baker Mayfield have been married since 2019.



“He does a great job in being prepared each and every day. I have total confidence if he has to step in,” said Wilks, who previously served as Carolina’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach and was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for one season.

The Panthers will search for their second win of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Super Bowl champion Rams.

Prior to suffering from an ankle injury, Mayfield threw for 962 yards through five games along with four touchdowns and four interceptions.