Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily says Browns QB gets death threats

The wife of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed Tuesday that the former first-overall pick has been the target of death threats.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Emily Mayfield stated that the hate aimed at her husband “never ceases to amaze me,” and that she hopes those behind the cruel messages “can find some happiness so [they] can stop trying to steal it from others.”

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” Emily began. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record — I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

Mayfield, who is in his fourth year in Cleveland, has been heavily criticized for his play this season, with commentary even coming from the parents of Browns players.

The 26-year-old quarterback is coming off a rough Christmas Day outing, in which he threw four interceptions in a 24-22 loss to the Packers. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield will remain the starter, however.

Mayfield’s long-term future with the franchise remains unclear, though the Browns exercised his fifth-year option in April. On Tuesday, Emily showed her Instagram followers how Mayfield measured up to some of the league’s legendary quarterbacks, Drew Brees and Brett Favre, in their first few years.

So far this season, Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, and has completed 62.4 percent of his passes.

He and Emily have been married since 2019.