Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gushes over ‘best company’ at game

The Panthers’ season opener against the Browns did not go Carolina’s way, but it was a weekend Emily Mayfield will surely remember.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the wife of Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a series of snapshots from the past weekend, when she cheered on her husband while surrounded by loved ones.

“Best company a girl could ask for,” Emily captioned the post.

Emily Mayfield shared snaps Wednesday on Instagram from Baker Mayfield’s regular-season debut for the Panthers. Instagram/Emily Mayfield

Emily Mayfield gushed in Wednesday’s post, “Best company a girl could ask for.” Instagram/Emily Mayfield

In his regular-season debut for the Panthers, Mayfield completed 16 of 27 attempts for 235 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Carolina ultimately fell to Cleveland, 26-24.

Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina in July after four seasons in Cleveland, said he was “disappointed with the way things finished” in the highly hyped matchup.

“I would love to have bragging rights against those guys, but we didn’t finish,” the 27-year-old quarterback said, per Sports Illustrated.

The Panthers will travel to New York this weekend, when they’ll face the Giants on Sunday.

Emily Mayfield watched the game with her loved ones. Instagram/Emily Mayfield

Baker Mayfield readies to throw the ball during the Panthers’ season opener against the Browns on Sept. 11, 2022. Getty Images

As for Emily, who has been married to Mayfield since 2019, she has been keeping fans up to date about the couple’s move to Carolina. Last month, Emily shared an emotional note on Instagram as she packed up the pair’s home in Ohio.

“We bought that house before we were even engaged. We came back to that house after our honeymoon. We made friends. We danced in that kitchen. We had friends over for bbqs and bonfires. I cooked my first thanksgiving meal for Us + friends. We had our first Christmas there together; set up and decorated our first Christmas tree there,” Emily shared in August.

“I am leaving cleveland with such fond memories. Im leaving this house with a full heart.”