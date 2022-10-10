Baker Mayfield’s nightmare season with Panthers continues to spiral

Baker Mayfield’s nightmare season in Carolina took another unfortunate twist on Sunday.

During the first half of the Panthers’ Week 5 loss against the 49ers, Mayfield suffered an ankle injury. Though he returned to action after halftime, backup quarterback P.J. Walker eventually entered the 37-15 defeat.

Mayfield, who wore a walking boot on his left foot postgame, said he would have an MRI exam on his ankle Monday.

“I’m not real sure exactly what it is. We’ll examine that tomorrow and find out. So right now I’m managing the pain and learning to step in the boot,” he said, per ESPN.

Though it remains to be seen if Mayfield will be under center for next week’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, head coach Matt Rhule said Sunday the team needs to put more points on the board if they want to improve their current record of 1-4.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield readies to throw the ball against the 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.



“We’re not going to win unless we score more points,” Rhule said. “I think we all know that. But in terms of terms of a complete [overhaul] I don’t know if that is the answer.”

It comes as Rhule is on an extremely toasty hot seat with speculation mounting he will soon be fired.

Mayfield’s second NFL chapter hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. The 27-year-old quarterback, who landed in Carolina this past July after four years in Cleveland, has thrown for 962 yards this season, along with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Mayfield — who, along with the Panthers offense, was showered with boos last week — threw for 215 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on Sunday.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field during Sunday’s game against the 49ers on Oct. 9, 2022. AP

“I haven’t played well enough, obviously. There’s a lot of ball left. We have to get it fixed,” Mayfield said.

“That’s how I’m wired. I don’t live in the past. I live in the moment. Figure it out and move forward.”