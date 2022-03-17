Baker Mayfield, wife spotted at concert as Browns drama swirls

Baker Mayfield appeared to be far away from the drama in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The embattled Browns quarterback – who penned a cryptic note Tuesday amid ongoing “uncertainties” about his NFL future before a Browns official said on Wednesday the team wants “an adult” at quarterback – was seen enjoying a Morgan Wallen concert with wife Emily in Nashville, according to social media posts.

The couple was seen singing along in Instagram stories shared by comedian Theo Von, who tagged Bridgestone Arena in a post.

Baker Mayfield and wife Emily appeared to take in a concert on Wednesday Instagram/Theo Von

It’s been an eventful week for Mayfield, whose team met with estranged Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday. But the race for Watson’s services appear to now be down to three NFC South teams: the Saints, Falcons, and Panthers.

Earlier in the week, Mayfield, who was selected first overall by the Browns in 2018, penned a heartfelt message to the city of Cleveland in response to the Watson meeting. Many believed it to be a goodbye letter.

“The past four years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland,” Mayfield, 26, wrote in the message shared to his social media pages.

The Mayfields (right) enjoyed the show with pals in Nashville Instagram/Carly Whiting Teller

“This is not a message of hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” he continued, later adding: “I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting god’s plan throughout this process.”

Although there has been chatter of a potential divorce, the Browns still view Mayfield as their quarterback moving ahead, NFL Network reported on Thursday. In the same breath, however, the franchise apparently told the quarterback’s camp at this month’s Scouting Combine “they’d only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Watson has not yet made a decision about his next landing spot.

Ahead of the concert this week, Mayfield wrote what many believed to be a goodbye letter to Cleveland Getty Images

No matter what Mayfield’s next step is, favorite fan Emily will surely be by his side.

The couple has been married since 2019 and together wavered a difficult storm in Cleveland last season. Not only did Mayfield play through injury, but the quarterback and his family received death threats after a brutal Christmas Day loss to the Packers.

A month later, Mayfield underwent shoulder surgery. He thanked fans for their support, noting this past season “hasn’t been very easy” on him or his family.

Emily and Baker Mayfield have been married since 2019 Instagram/Emily Mayfield

“Now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said in an Instagram video posted in January. “This is not the end of my story, it’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember that it’s one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try to take advantage of, and it’ll make me a better person.”

The timetable for Mayfield’s recovery is slated to be four to six months, per ESPN. It just remains to be seen if the quarterback will be suiting up for the Browns again.