Baker Mayfield, wife Emily supported by fans in turbulent week

Embattled Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield received support from Cleveland fans Thursday, one day before the team stunned the NFL by trading for Deshaun Watson.

Last week, Mayfield attended a concert in Nashville with wife Emily as drama continued to swirl in Cleveland over the team’s next steps at quarterback. On Thursday — the same day Mayfield’s trade request from the Browns was denied — Emily posted photos from the couple’s night out on Instagram, which resulted in an outpouring of messages in the comments.

“Cleveland loves ya …. Pls stay qb1,” one fan wrote, while another penned, “Stay in the CLE! We ❤️ you guys and appreciate what you do for the community.”

Browns fans flocked to Emily Mayfield’s Instagram page on Thursday to offer their support to quarterback Baker Mayfield Instagram/Emily Mayfield

The couple, who has been married since 2019, attended a concert together last week as drama swirled in Cleveland Instagram/Emily Mayfield

“Cle loves y’all I promise we want y’all to stay!” a separate fan added.

At the time of Emily’s post, the Browns had been eliminated from the Watson sweepstakes, with the Falcons and Saints seemingly remaining as the finalists. On Friday afternoon, however, Watson waived his no-trade clause from the Texans to move to Cleveland.

Watson agreed to a five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns, fully guaranteed.

Mayfield has since requested a trade following the news Friday that the Browns traded for estranged Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson Getty Images

The former first-round pick sat out the entire 2021 season amid allegations of sexual misconduct lobbied against him. Although he will not face criminal charges related to nine allegations of sexual misconduct, he still faces 22 civil suits.

Mayfield, the Browns’ first-overall pick in 2018, has since requested another trade following Watson’s acquisition — this time, to the Colts. However, on Monday, Indianapolis traded the Falcons for Matt Ryan on Monday.

It’s believed the Seahawks could also be in the mix after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Mayfield remains a Brown as of Monday afternoon, but as sources told USA Today Sports, it could take a while before pieces are moved. According to the report, Cleveland brass is “committed to working through the situation and finding the scenario that benefits their organization the most, even if that takes some time.”