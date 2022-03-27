Baker Mayfield 'overplayed his hand': Browns legend Joe Thomas

Browns legend Joe Thomas believes that disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield “overplayed his hand” when it came to his future with the franchise.

On his podcast with fellow former NFLer Andrew Hawkins, Thomas said the injured Mayfield bet on himself the wrong way when it came to his contract, which eventually led to the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson.

“If [Mayfield] would’ve had a great season, we probably would have been talking about a $40 million a year contract,” Thomas said on “The Thom & Hawk Football Show.” “We would have said ‘Hey, bravo. Way to believe in yourself.

“But, he overplayed his hand a little bit. Because at that point, the Browns were backed into a corner. He was their quarterback.”

Mayfield is in limbo after the Browns decided to enter the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes — and won it. Mayfield has since gone “radio silent” with his team and requested a trade to the Indianapolis Colts in response to the trade, according to Thomas. Mayfield won’t get that particular wish as the Colts acquired Matt Ryan from the Falcons.

Currently Watson and Mayfield are still rostered with the Browns. It’s unclear where Mayfield’s next destination will be.

