Baker Mayfield has date night with wife Emily before Panthers-Giants

Before venturing to the Meadowlands for a Week 2 matchup against the Giants, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed some quality time with his favorite fan.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave her followers a peek at the couple’s date night at Merchant and Trade, a rooftop lounge in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Emily, who has been married to Mayfield since 2019, told fans in a separate Instagarm Story that she “highly” recommends the venue if they’re looking for a “rooftop vibe.”

The couple’s night out comes just days after the Panthers dropped their season opener against Mayfield’s former Browns team. The quarterback, who was traded to Carolina in July after four seasons in Cleveland, completed 16 of 27 attempts for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 26-24 loss.

“It was good to see some people. Obviously disappointed with the way things finished, I would love to have bragging rights against those guys, but we didn’t finish,” Mayfield, 27, said postgame last week, per Sports Illustrated.

Mayfield and the Panthers will try to get their first win of the season Sunday against a 1-0 Giants team.

Though it remains to be seen if Emily will make the trip to MetLife Stadium, Mayfield’s biggest cheerleader was present for Carolina’s home opener last week, when she watched with the “best company.”

Emily has been open about the couple’s post-Cleveland journey, telling fans in August that she has no hard feelings toward the Browns despite a messy end to Mayfield’s tenure with the organization.

“End of the day, it’s a business! Baker and I are so thankful for our 4 years there!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Emily Mayfield embraces husband Baker Mayfield ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Instagram/Emily Mayfield

Back in March, the Browns made the surprise play for Mayfield’s replacement in then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland went on to sign Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract, fully guaranteed.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension after facing a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. The quarterback will be eligible to play for the Browns in Week 13, when they visit his former Houston squad.