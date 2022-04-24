Baker Mayfield gets statue at Oklahoma with NFL future in limbo

Baker Mayfield’s future remains up in the air, but his past is immortalized forever.

Oklahoma University unveiled a bigger-than-life-sized statue of Mayfield during Saturday’s spring football game. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is bronzed in the famous Heisman pose, which not coincidentally is representative of the stiff-arm he gave that season to Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips during the Bedlam Series rivalry.

“For it to be a stiff-arm of your little brother,” Mayfield said, taking a shot at Oklahoma State’s second-fiddle status during the halftime ceremony, “forever they have to deal with that one.”

There had been speculation that Mayfield’s statue might be in the pose of him infamously planting Oklahoma’s flag in the field at Ohio State after a road victory. Not to be, but the former Texas Tech transfer, who was a walk-on at Oklahoma after growing up as a Sooners fan, will be added to the program’s iconic “Heisman Park” with fellow greats Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford.

Young fans do the Heisman pose in front of Baker Mayfield’s statue on Saturday at University of Oklahoma. Getty Images

“I dreamt about having a statue right there, and now I do,” Mayfield told the crowd. “It blows my mind.”

The crowd of 75,000-plus fans chanted, “I love you, Baker,” which nearly brought the quarterback to tears. “Love you guys, too,” he said.

By contrast, Mayfield hasn’t been feeling the love in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns gave up on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft this offseason by trading a boatload of draft picks to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Mayfield remains on the Browns roster but away from the team as he waits to see if his trade request will be met.

Baker Mayfield (second from right) with fellow Oklahoma Heisman winners Steve Owens (l.), Jason White (second from left) and Kyler Murray (r.) on Saturday. Getty Images

Baker Mayfield speaks to the Oklahoma football crowd on Saturday. AP

Teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers could trade for Mayfield, 27, rather than draft Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis with top-10 picks later this week, but they likely would want some salary-cap relief from Mayfield’s fully guaranteed $18.8 million salary for 2022, the final year of his contract.

“This is home,” Mayfield said to Oklahoma fans. “It’ll always be home. I mean that.”