Baker Mayfield-Browns drama could take training-camp twist

Baker Mayfield’s situation with the Browns is getting more awkward as the 2022 NFL season approaches.

The estranged quarterback is expected to show up for Cleveland’s training camp in late July, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“He’s gotta be at training camp,” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday. “Training camp would be awkward. I’m sure he will show up.”

Rapoport then said the two sides will likely either agree that Mayfield is sitting out, or a “hold in” where a phantom injury would keep him off the field.

“It’s all awkward. I think in the end they can come up with a situation that both sides agree with, but it is going to be weird until they get to that point,” Rapoport said.

Without a trade, Baker Mayfield (6) is likely going to show up at Browns training camp. AP

Players are expected to report to training camp at the Browns facility in Berea, Ohio no earlier than July 26, as the voluntary portion of the offseason program will take place over the next two months, with the exception of a mandatory three-day minicamp in mid-June.

Mayfield, who has a guaranteed $18.8 million salary this year, requested a trade out of Cleveland in March, after the Browns acquired and later signed former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a record five-year, $230 million contract, fully guaranteed, that same month.

Watson is reportedly scheduled to meet with the NFL in Texas this week, as he still faces 22 ongoing civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct — which could result in a possible suspension by the league. The NFL has been conducting its own investigation of Watson to determine if he violated its code of conduct.

In April, Mayfield said he felt “disrespected” by the Browns when they made a surprise play for Watson after two grand juries decided against indicting the quarterback on criminal charges.

Watson, meanwhile, will be hosting a number of his Browns teammates on offense this weekend in the Bahamas to work out and bond before the start of the team’s organized team activities, according to ESPN.

Rapoport told McAfee that Mayfield will not be present on a trip to the Bahamas.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fumbles against the Ravens on Nov. 28, 2021. AP

“He feels a certain way about the organization,” Rapoport said. “He believes that they told him one thing and did the other… I understand why he wants to stay away.”

Mayfield remains on the Browns roster amid uncertainty about his future. His guaranteed salary for 2022 likely isn’t making it easy for the Browns to move him.

“The most important thing for [Mayfield] is to figure out how he separates from the Browns, if he separates from the Browns,” Rapoport said. “Because I don’t see that market going anywhere anytime soon.”

At one point, the Panthers were reported to be a destination for Mayfield. Things simmered down, though, around the 2022 NFL Draft last month, when Carolina took quarterback Matt Corral in the third round.

But according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, “the door isn’t 100% shut” on the possibility of the Panthers acquiring Mayfield.

Rapoport also told McAfee last month that he believes the Panthers are “most likely the spot” for Mayfield.