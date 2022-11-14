Baker Mayfield back as Panthers’ starter after PJ Walker injury

The Panthers are going back to Baker Mayfield.

Carolina head coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, which means that Mayfield will get the nod at starting quarterback in this Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield started the Panthers’ first five games this season. They went 1-4 in Mayfield’s starts, and head coach Matt Rhule was fired in the middle of his third season on the job.

Walker has been the starting quarterback for the last six weeks; while he initially got the job after Mayfield suffered an ankle injury against the 49ers, the Panthers had opted to keep him in the role for the past several weeks even after Mayfield was healthy.

Baker Mayfield is the Panthers’ starter versus the Ravens on Sunday. Getty Images

“It’s one of those things. It’s one of those new things,” Mayfield said in late October, when the Panthers decided to start Walker over him. “You just have to roll with the punches. It’s not my plan, obviously. I’m a competitor, but I’m rolling with the punches to help this team out in any way I can. I came here to win. If it’s my role to help PJ out from the sideline and help this defense out with scout team stuff, I’m gonna do it. And I’m gonna do it with everything I can.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted that the Panthers are also interested in seeing Sam Darnold run offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s offense “at some point” — but that point is at least a week away.

Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker embrace. Getty Images

Somewhat miraculously, the Panthers are not quite out of playoff contention, despite a 3-7 record. The Bucs lead the NFC South at 5-5, which means Carolina is just two games out of first place.