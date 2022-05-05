Backup Louis Domingue ready to be Penguins’ savior again

By happenstance, Louis Domingue knows Frederick L’Ecuyer and Jonny Murray, two of the referees who worked Game 1 of the Rangers-Penguins series on Tuesday night, all three being Quebec natives.

So when they skated over to Domingue in the midst of the second overtime and told him he had to come into the game, the 30-year-old journeyman thought they might be joking.

Less than 48 hours later, Domingue — who came off the bench and made 17 saves before Evgeni Malkin’s triple-overtime winner put the Rangers to bed — is the biggest story of the NHL playoffs.

“It was crazy,” Domingue said as Tuesday turned to Wednesday morning. “But I guess that’s my life. It’s hockey.”

Domingue is in net for the Penguins again in Game 2, with the potential to play deeper into the series — coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday morning that Casey DeSmith was considered day-to-day and Tristan Jarry hasn’t yet skated as both recover from injuries. The whirlwind, then, will continue.

The NHL, though, is nothing new for Domingue. He’s started 142 regular-season games since 2014, at one point winning 11 in a row with the 2018-19 Lightning — a streak that included a victory at Madison Square Garden. The Devils are also among the six clubs for which he’s played, making 16 appearances with a 3-8-2 record for New Jersey in 2019-20.

Louis Domingue entered Game 1 off the bench during the second overtime. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

After signing with the Penguins in September, Domingue got into just two regular-season games, but left an impression. Back in January, a 40-save effort helped the Penguins to a win at San Jose. More recently, Domingue made 39 saves in an April 24 loss at the Flyers.

“To say that we were surprised by that [in the regular season], I don’t think so,” Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson said. “I think it was impressive for sure, but I think we have full confidence in his ability.”

Matheson, another Quebec native, has known Domingue since he was on a midget hockey team with Matheson’s brother. They skate together in the summer. When the Penguins brought in Domingue, Matheson knew what they were getting.

Of course, it’s unlikely he foresaw this.

“He’s a confident player,” Sullivan said of Domingue. “He has a little swagger to him. I think that serves him well. It’s such an important aspect, I think of being not only an athlete but in particular a goalie. He has a confidence about him. He believes in his game and I think you can see it in his body language.”

On Tuesday, Domingue admitted he wasn’t quite engaged with the game throughout — he was just watching, assuming he wouldn’t be called upon. Famously, he ate spicy pork and broccoli between overtimes. When the moment came, he wasn’t even on the bench, having gotten kicked out to make space for others.

His attitude, though, served him well anyway.

“You can’t get any more ready than you are now,” he said. “You’re ready or you’re not. You just go play.”

On Thursday, it came as no surprise when Domingue led the Penguins onto the ice. The Rangers had gotten time to study his unusual right-handed catch and any tendencies they see on film. The spotlight was on him.

No matter, he’ll maintain an even keel.

“I think Louis understands that it’s a hockey game,” Sullivan said. “It’s the same game that he plays all the time.”