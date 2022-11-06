Grading the Jets’ 20-17 upset of the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Offense

The Jets went back to their winning formula Sunday. They ran the ball (174 rushing yards) and limited the turnovers (1). QB Zach Wilson (18 of 25, 154 yards, 1 TD, career-high 101.1 QB rating) got the ball out of his hands quickly and used his legs (5 rushes, 24 yards) to escape danger. Wilson had a fumble but no interceptions. The offensive line played well and opened up huge holes in the running game. Michael Carter (12 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TD) and James Robinson (13 rushes, 48 yards) ground out tough yards on the game-winning drive. WR Garrett Wilson (8 catches, 92 yards) had another strong performance.

Grade: B+

Defense

This defense proved it is one of the best in the NFL, stopping the high-powered Bills. QB Josh Allen (18 of 34, 205 yards, 2 INT, 46.8 QB rating, 9 rushes, 86 yards, 2 rushing TDs) struggled against the Jets’ secondary led by cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (1 INT, 1 PD) and D.J. Reed (1 PD). The Jets sacked Allen five times, including a huge strip-sack by Bryce Huff on the Bills’ final drive. WR Stefon Diggs had five catches for 93 yards, but none in the second half.

Grade: A

Michael Carter scores a touchdown during the Jets’ win over the Bills on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Special Teams

Kicker Greg Zuerlein hit two more field goals, including a 53-yarder, as he continues his strong season. Punter Braden Mann got off to a bad start, slipping on the opening kickoff and giving the Bills the ball at their own 45. Mann did have two punts inside the 20. There were two big penalties on special teams. Marcell Harris was flagged for holding on a 40-yard kickoff return by Braxton Berrrios. Then, Justin Hardee was called for unnecessary roughness on a punt in the fourth quarter than handed the Bills better field position.

Grade: C

Coaching

The Jets had a great game plan on both sides of the ball. Mike LaFleur figured out a way to get the running game going and gave Zach Wilson short, easy throws he could complete in rhythm. On defense, Jeff Ulbrich mixed up his coverages and slowed down the Bills high-flying offense. Head coach Robert Saleh also deserves credit for getting his team to respond after a disappointing loss against the Patriots.

Grade: A