Back-to-back plan for Rangers goalies expected to return

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In keeping with tradition from last season, goalies Igor Shesterkin and Jaroslav Halak are expected to split the Rangers’ back-to-back schedule against the Wild and Jets on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Shesterkin got the starting nod on Thursday, backstopping the Rangers with 33 saves to a decisive 7-3 win, which gave the club a 2-0 start to the season. As a result, Halak will likely take the ice Friday in Winnipeg.

“Haven’t thought about it yet,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday morning. “I’m sure that’s what’s going to happen.”

The Wild were seemingly juiced in the first period due to the fact that it was their home and season opener, but Shesterkin withstood the pressure as the Rangers were outshot, 15-8, through the opening 20 minutes. Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon fed Ryan Hartman right in front of Shesterkin, who came up with a clutch save just under six minutes into the game.

Igor Shesterkin, who made 33 saves, allows a goal to Mats Zuccarello during the Rangers’ 7-3 win over the Wild. Getty Images

Over his career when facing 35 or more shots, Shesterkin owns a 20-9-1 record.

“That’s what he does,” Gallant said of Shesterkin, who gave up three goals on 36 shots. “He played great tonight. That first period, what was it 3-0? Probably should’ve been 3-3. We took advantage of our opportunities, obviously scored some nice goals, but Igor had to make some real key saves.”

On opening night Tuesday against fellow Russian netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning, Shesterkin stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced to kick off the 2022-23 season with a .967 save percentage. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner made seven saves during Tampa’s six power plays, which is when the Lightning collected their lone goal.

Last season with Alexandar Georgiev as the backup goalie, Shesterkin often played in the first night of back-to-back games, though it mostly depended on who the Rangers were playing. Georgiev was traded to Colorado this summer in exchange for a third-round and fifth-round pick at this year’s NHL draft, in addition to a third-rounder 2023.

Friday should mark Halak’s Rangers debut after the Slovakian netminder tormented the Blueshirts for years prior to signing with them this offseason for one year at $1.5 million.

Artemi Panarin posted his 16th career four-point game with one goal and three assists Thursday night. Since Panarin entered the NHL in 2015-16, only four players — Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, Leon Draisaitl and Patrick Kane — have more.

Dryden Hunt made his season debut on Thursday against the Wild, skating on the left wing of the fourth line next to Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Reaves.