Back the underdog in Game 5 tonight

Against the odds, the Edmonton Oilers have won three games in a row to push the Calgary Flames to the brink of elimination in the Battle of Alberta on Thursday night. The Oilers, who started the series as a +160 underdog, are now -600 favorites to advance to the Western Conference Final.

Not all hope is lost for the Flames, though, as Calgary currently sits as a -160 favorite to win Game 5 and get the series back north to Edmonton.

Oftentimes when an underdog is on the verge of pulling an upset in a playoff series we immediately default to the viewpoint that the favorite has fallen short, but in this series, it’s been more about the Oilers getting this series to be played on their terms. Edmonton clearly came up with and has executed a savvy game plan that has neutralized Calgary’s biggest strengths.

Oilers vs. Flames Game 5 odds

Spread: EDM +1.5 (-195) vs. CAL -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline: EDM (+135) vs. CAL (-155)

Total: Over 6.5 (-125) | Under 6.5 (+105)



Oilers vs. Flames prediction and pick

One thing that the Flames seem to be having a real tough time adjusting to is how well goaltender Mike Smith handles the puck. Calgary’s offensive game plan revolves around a relentless forecheck, but Smith’s ability to retrieve and distribute the puck quickly extinguishes the forecheck before it even gets started.

And even when Calgary gets some offensive zone time, the Oilers have done a fabulous job at keeping the Flames to the outside. In fact, it seems like Edmonton’s game plan is to allow Calgary to have the lion’s share of the puck, be patient and then capitalize on a counter-attack if/when the Flames get loose with the biscuit.

The Flames have registered a significant advantage in shot attempts (218 to 144) at 5-on-5, but only 40 of those attempts have qualified as high-danger scoring chances and 13 of those came in Calgary’s Game 1 victory.

Since then, the Oilers have limited the Flames to just 27 high-danger scoring chances, while posting 24 for themselves. The expected goals over the last three games are also basically dead even with Calgary posting 5.92 xGF and Edmonton tallying 5.8.

Those kinds of 5-on-5 splits will always sit well with the Oilers, especially when they have Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane firing on all cylinders. With that kind of star power, Edmonton will always bet on McDavid and company to be the difference in tight games.

At the current prices, the Oilers do look like the value side as they’ve proven that the gap between them and the Flames is not as wide as the odds suggested when this series first opened. That said, it will be very interesting to see where the line for Game 5 goes, as there are some conflicting market-influencing narratives at play.

On one hand, the Oilers are on a roll with three impressive wins in a row. On the other hand, this is an elimination game at home for the Flames and those circumstances usually lead to money showing up on the team in the must-win spot.

The pick: Edmonton Oilers +135 (DraftKings Sportsbook)