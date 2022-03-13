Back the Hawkeyes to cover

Back the Hawkeyes to cover

by

Iowa has been rolling lately, and is coming off a win against a surging Indiana Hoosiers squad. The Hawkeyes will now square up with the Purdue Boilermakers for the Big 10 Championship.

Big10 Tournament: Purdue vs. Iowa

How to watch

Gametime: 3:30pm EST

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Jordan Bohannon and Iowa celebrate after a basket in the Big10 Tournament.
Aaron J. Thornton

Iowa (+1.5) over Purdue

Don’t put much stock in Purdue’s regular season sweep of Iowa, given the improbability that the Boilermakers will hit 51 percent of 3-pointers and the Hawkeyes will hit just 27 percent again. No team in the Big Ten has played better than Iowa over the past 3½ weeks, during which it has gone 8-1, while averaging 84.5 points per game. In a shootout featuring two of the best offenses in the nation, ride the hot hand of the Hawkeyes, who have been lighting up far superior defenses lately.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.