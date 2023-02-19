Back feels ‘good’ at spring training

TAMPA — With the shift a thing of the past, Anthony Rizzo just needs his back to cooperate in order to turn in another strong season.

The Yankees first baseman, who re-signed on a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason, stands to be one of the bigger beneficiaries of shift restrictions going into place this season. But his production has also been limited at times by back issues, which plagued him in the second half of last season, though he still tied a career-high with 32 home runs.

“It’s just something that you have to manage,” Rizzo said Sunday ahead of Monday’s first full-squad workout at Steinbrenner Field. “This offseason, I was really focused on recovery. A lot of recovery, feeling good the next day. Not going stubbornly as hard weight-wise, but intensity-wise still keeping it there. Everything feels good.





Anthony Rizzo addresses the media at Yankee spring training on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“I think I’d be crazy to sit here and say I won’t have a back issue this year, because every year it seems like a little something pops up. [But] I definitely feel confident with the daily preparation and routine.”

Rizzo played 130 games last season but missed some time with back tightness and then went on the injured list in September due to complications from the epidural he received to treat the back issue. He rebounded in time to be one of the Yankees’ best hitters during their playoff run.

Along the way, Rizzo further cemented himself as one of the more respected voices in the Yankees’ clubhouse and became close with new captain Aaron Judge.

“He’s such a glue player for us,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Now, Rizzo is looking forward to getting in the batter’s box without seeing a second baseman in shallow right field. Last year, the left-handed hitter pulled a career-high 45.9 percent of the balls he put in play, according to Baseball Savant, while facing a shift in 82.6 percent of his plate appearances.





Anthony Rizzo walks into the media room on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“I really hope this isn’t the year I start hitting the ball to the shortstop on the ground,” Rizzo, who hit .224 with a 131 OPS-plus, said with a grin. “Especially young left-handed hitters will be introduced to the 3-4 hole that’s been gone for about seven to eight years.So I think in general, left-handed average you’ll see go up with [no] shift. Not getting thrown out from shallow right field on a line drive will be nice.”

Domingo German threw two simulated innings of live batting practice on Sunday afternoon. Non-roster invitee Wilmer Difo took him deep twice.