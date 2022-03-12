Back Big Red to cover

Cornell finds themselves as the underdogs against Princeton. After splitting the season series with Princeton, Big Red has a solid chance to cover in the semifinal of the Ivy League Tournament.

Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Cornell

How to watch

Gametime: 11:00am EST

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Jimmy Boeheim goes up for a shot in a game for Cornell. Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

Cornell (+6) over Princeton

Speaking of pressure, the Tigers have been the best team in the Ivy League all season, but no one outside of South Jersey will remember it if they lose this weekend. The Big Red’s fast-paced attack has caused problems for Princeton this season, leading to a split in the regular series, in which Cornell controlled most of both games. The Big Red are 11-4 against the spread as an underdog this season.