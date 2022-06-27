Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration got off to an ominous start

On his way to the team photo, Avalanche right winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel took a tumble – and brought the Stanley Cup with him.

The Avalanche took down the back-to-back champion Lightning, 2-1, in Game 6 to clinch the Stanley Cup victory.

Avalanche players react after Nicolas Aube-Kubel falls with the Stanley Cup. USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup got caught up in the ensuing chaos. As Aube-Kubel went in for the team championship photo, he lost his footing and consequently slammed the trophy into the ice with him. You could see a visible dent in the bottom of the trophy as he sat up for the photo.

It was the Avalanche’s first championship since 2001 and they became the 13th NHL franchise to win three Stanley Cups.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel celebrates the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup victory. Getty Images

The Avalanche steamrolled their way through this year’s playoffs, finishing the playoffs with a 16-4 record. Much of the credit goes to Joe Sakic, the Avalanche’s GM and former player who has now been involved in all three of the team’s championships.