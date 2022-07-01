Avalanche’s Kurtis MacDermid takes a spill with the Stanley Cup

Stanley Cup: 1, Kurtis MacDermid: 0.

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman, 28, wiped out after attempting to hoist the trophy above his head during recent festivities, falling onto his back instead.

MacDermid, who may have taken a page from Tom Brady’s boat celebrations handbook, was helped back onto his feet with the Stanley Cup out of his possession.

Kurtis MacDermid holds the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche defeated the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022. NHLI via Getty Images

MacDermid’s fail is the latest installment in what’s been a series of comical missteps from this year’s Stanley Cup champs — at the expense of the fabled trophy itself.

When the Avalanche celebrated its series-clinching, Game 6 win over the Lightning last month, Colorado winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel dropped the Stanley Cup while skating over for a team photo.

In ousting Tampa Bay, who had been the reigning back-to-back champions, Colorado captured its third title in franchise history, and first since 2001. Needless to say, the Avalanche are certainly enjoying their well-deserved celebrations.

As for the Stanley Cup? Well, that may be a different story.