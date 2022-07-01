Avalanche’s Kurtis MacDermid takes a spill with the Stanley Cup

Stanley Cup: 1, Kurtis MacDermid: 0.
The Colorado Avalanche defenseman, 28, wiped out after attempting to hoist the trophy above his head during recent festivities, falling onto his back instead.
MacDermid, who may have taken a page from Tom Brady’s boat celebrations handbook, was helped back onto his feet with the Stanley Cup out of his possession.
MacDermid’s fail is the latest installment in what’s been a series of comical missteps from this year’s Stanley Cup champs — at the expense of the fabled trophy itself.
When the Avalanche celebrated its series-clinching, Game 6 win over the Lightning last month, Colorado winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel dropped the Stanley Cup while skating over for a team photo.
In ousting Tampa Bay, who had been the reigning back-to-back champions, Colorado captured its third title in franchise history, and first since 2001. Needless to say, the Avalanche are certainly enjoying their well-deserved celebrations.
As for the Stanley Cup? Well, that may be a different story.