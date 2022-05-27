Avalanche vs. Blues Game 6 odds, prediction

Somehow, the St. Louis Blues are still alive in their best-of-7 series with the Colorado Avalanche. Trailing 3-1 in the series and 3-0 in Game 5, the Blues roared back to send the game to overtime and then stunned the Stanley Cup Favorites through a goal by fourth-liner Tyler Bozak. The Blues got as high as +1400 on the live moneyline on Wednesday night.

Of course you’ll take a victory any way it comes when you have your back against the wall, but the way St. Louis took Game 5 is certainly not repeatable. Spotting the Avs a three-goal cushion and letting Nathan MacKinnon run rampant rarely goes well, so the Blues will need to improve on their effort if they want to force a Game 7.



Blues vs. Avalanche Game 6 prediction (8:00 PM ET, TNT)

Although the numbers do suggest that the Avalanche were the better team in Game 5, the disparity wasn’t all that wide. Score effects certainly played a part — St. Louis was pushing the pace down three goals — but the expected goals were not lopsided, 1.9 to 1.4 in Colorado’s favor, and the two teams basically split the high-danger scoring chances down the middle at 5-on-5. Those numbers are good enough for a team whose mission is to just hang around and hope they can nick a timely goal or use their dynamic power play to get some separation.

What’s most encouraging for the Blues is that the goaltending battle may be tipping in their favor. The prevailing school of thought coming into this series was that the Blues would need Jordan Binnington to stand on his head to have even the slightest chance of pulling the upset. When Binnington was forced out of the series due to an injury, that door was shut. And even though Ville Husso isn’t playing near the level that Binnington was at the time he was hurt, it hasn’t sunk the Blues because Colorado’s goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, has not been particularly sharp.

Darcy Kuemper tends goal in Game 5. Getty Images

Playing behind the best offensive team in the NHL, Kuemper’s task is simply to provide decent goaltending so that Colorado’s offensive output isn’t wasted. At the moment, he’s not hitting that level. Kuemper has skated to an .884 save percentage and a -3.4 Goals Saved Above Expected through the first five games of this series. No matter how good a team may be, it’s very difficult to overcome that kind of goaltending — especially against a strong team like the Blues.

Kuemper could always snap right back into form — goaltending is such a volatile position — but he has shown to be a streaky netminder in the past. Should he continue to fight the puck, all of a sudden the Blues become much more live in Game 6 and in the series.

The Avalanche are the Stanley Cup favorites for a reason, but overlook the Blues at your own peril. Skating at home and taking on a goaltender who could be on shaky footing, the Blues are worth a bet to send this series to a do-or-die Game 7.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game 6 pick

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

St. Louis Blues +150