Australian Open prize money: How much will the winners make in 2022? Purse, breakdown for field

The Australian Open winners will be determined this weekend, and so will the amount of cash the players get to take home.
The overall purse amount for this year’s Australian Open increased, but the breakdown resulted in small decreases for individual prize amounts. Regardless, the winners still take home a big chunk of money. Even players who just won their Round 1 match will take home some money.
Here’s a breakdown of the Australian Open 2022 purse, including how much the winners of the singles and doubles draws will take home.
What is the Australian Open purse for 2022?
The total purse for this year’s Australian Open is $75 million in Australian dollars, which translates to around $53.5 million U.S. dollars. This is a 4.9 percent increase from last year’s purse.
How much money does the Australian Open 2022 winner get?
The winners of the men’s and women’s singles draws will each earn $2,071,064 (USD). This year sees a decrease from last year’s tournament, in which the winners won $2,138,125.
Men’s and women’s doubles winners will take home $486,250, while mixed doubles winners will earn $110,916.
Prize money breakdown for Australian Open 2022
Men’s and women’s singles
|Place
|Prize Money
|Winner
|$2,071,064
|Runner-up
|$134,583
|Semi-finalist
|$644,731
|Quarter-finalist
|$387,919
|Round 4
|$236,281
|Round 3
|$159,202
|Round 2
|$110,937
|Round 1
|$74,198
Men’s and women’s doubles
|Place
|Prize Money
|Winner
|$486,250
|Runner-up
|$259,333
|Semi-finalist
|$147,676
|Quarter-finalist
|$81,402
|Round 3
|$47,004
|Round 2
|$32,489
|Round 1
|$21,647
Mixed doubles
|Place
|Prize Money
|Winner
|$110,916
|Runner-up
|$62,853
|Semi-finalist
|$33,275
|Quarter-finalist
|$17,768
|Round 2
|$8,866
|Round 1
|$4,630
Grand slam tournament prize money breakdown
Note: Totals as of 2021
French Open
- Total: $41.95 million
- Winners: $1.69 million
- Runners-up: $1.5 million
- Semi-finalists: $800,000
- Quarter-finalists: $308,679
- First round: $72,630
Wimbledon
- Total: $48.18 million
- Winners: $3.2 million
- Runners-Up: $1.6 million
- Semi-finalist: $813,114.53
- Quarter-finalist: $405,782.87
- First round: $61,951.58
US Open
- Total: $53.4 million
- Winners: $3 million
- Runners-Up: $1.5 million
- Semi-finalists: $800,000
- Quarter-finalists: $425,000
- First round: $61,000