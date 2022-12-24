Austin Aune, former Yankee and college QB, enters NCAA transfer portal

The lore of former Yankees draft pick Austin Aune continues to grow.

Aune, college football’s oldest active quarterback at 29 years old, entered the transfer portal following his junior season at the University of North Texas in a bid to use his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Aune committed to TCU in 2012 when he was a three-star high school prospect in Texas, but had aspirations to play in the MLB.

The Yankees selected Aune, who starred at Argyle High School, in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

Aune chose to pursue a career in baseball spending six years in the Bronx Bombers organization, but he never made it higher than High-A ball.

During his time with the Yankees, the outfielder played in 387 games for four different teams, slashing .246 across 1,563 plate appearances and 322 hits with 20 home runs. He finished his stint with the Yankees in 2017 at 23 years old.

Austin Aune played in the Yankees Organization from 2012 to 2017. Instagram: austinaune

Aune ended his baseball career and joined the Arkansas Razorbacks football program in 2018, where he took part in the spring practice before transferring to North Texas.

Aune sat out his freshman season after the transfer and returned as a redshirt in 2019. He was listed as the third-string quarterback in 2021 but was named the starter midway through the season.

Aune led the Mean Green to a 7-7 record in 2022 with 232 completions for 3547 yards and 34 touchdowns.

UNT was invited to Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17, losing to Boise State 35-32. North Texas fired longtime head coach Seth Littrell following the loss