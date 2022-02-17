Augusta National making tweaks ahead of 2022 Masters

Historic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., will introduce slight changes to three holes for the Masters Tournament this year at Nos. 11, 15 and the finishing 18th hole.

The course adjustments were revealed in the Masters’ annual media guide, which was released this week.

The tees on all three holes were moved back slightly. No. 11 will have a tee that is 15 yards further back, the No. 15 tee will be moved back 20 yards and the tee at the finishing hole will be pushed back 13 yards.

The fairways at Nos. 11 and 15 will be recontoured, while “several” trees will be removed from the right side of the 11th fairway. The slight distance change at the par-4 18th hole should bring the massive left fairway bunker back into play for more players.

The change at the long par-4 11th hole is expected to bring the water on the left side of the green more into play. At the par-5 15th hole, water near the green again could become more of a challenge as competitors try to set up a possible eagle.

The first major tournament on the 2021-22 schedule, the 86th Masters will take place April 7-10. The event was won last year by Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first male player from Japan to win a golf major.