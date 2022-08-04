Auburn’s TJ Finley arrested for attempting to elude police

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley — who recently became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon — was in custody Thursday morning on a charge of attempting to elude Auburn Police.

The rest of Auburn’s football team, meanwhile, reported to the athletic facilities for the start of fall camp.

According to AL.com, Finley committed a traffic violation when he failed to wear a helmet while riding a moped. After being notified that a warrant was out for his arrest, Finley turned himself in to the Lee County Detention Center on Thursday. Attempt to elude is categorized as a misdemeanor.

Finley played in nine games last season. Getty Images

By Thursday afternoon, Finley had returned to the Auburn athletic complex, having reportedly made bond.

Finley threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for the Tigers last season. As the lone returnee in the quarterback room, he is expected to vie for Auburn’s starting quarterback position.

Finley’s partnership with Amazon, which he announced last week, will permit him to sell custom apparel online through Amazon’s store.