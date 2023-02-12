Auburn fan wins car after sinking insane 94-foot putt

Third-ranked Alabama beat rival Auburn on Saturday night, but at least one Tigers fan walked away thrilled.
An Auburn student knocked down a long-distance putt during the Tigers matchup against the Crimson Tide at Neville Arena — and won himself a new car.
The student, Craig Noyes, sunk the 94-foot putt during a timeout, sending Noyes and the sold-out arena into a frenzy.
“Honestly, my main goal was just not to whiff or shank it into the bench,” Noyes said, according to The Associated Press.
“It was so loud when I stepped up to the ball,” he added. “Once I hit it, I completely zoned out. I couldn’t hear anyone. It wasn’t until the announcer put a hand on my shoulder and said I’d won a car that I believed it.”
The Tigers weren’t as lucky on the court.
Rylan Griffen scored 16 points and Mark Sears added 15 as Alabama held off Auburn, 77-69.
The Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) are the only Power-5 team without a league loss.