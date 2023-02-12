Auburn fan wins car after sinking insane 94-foot putt

Third-ranked Alabama beat rival Auburn on Saturday night, but at least one Tigers fan walked away thrilled.

An Auburn student knocked down a long-distance putt during the Tigers matchup against the Crimson Tide at Neville Arena — and won himself a new car.

The student, Craig Noyes, sunk the 94-foot putt during a timeout, sending Noyes and the sold-out arena into a frenzy.





Auburn student Craig Noyes

“Honestly, my main goal was just not to whiff or shank it into the bench,” Noyes said, according to The Associated Press.

“It was so loud when I stepped up to the ball,” he added. “Once I hit it, I completely zoned out. I couldn’t hear anyone. It wasn’t until the announcer put a hand on my shoulder and said I’d won a car that I believed it.”

The Tigers weren’t as lucky on the court.

Rylan Griffen scored 16 points and Mark Sears added 15 as Alabama held off Auburn, 77-69.

The Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) are the only Power-5 team without a league loss.