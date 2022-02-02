AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am best bets

Commercial content, 21+



With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am scheduled to tee off Thursday, Amanda Rose of the Action Network is here to give her two best outright bets (video above).

Patrick Cantlay, off two consecutive top-10 finishes at the Tournament of Champions and the American Express, is the consensus favorite at Pebble Beach. Not close behind him is defending champion Daniel Berger, who holed an eagle putt on the 72nd hole to claim the victory in 2021.

And while major champions Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Jason Day come up next on the odds board, Amanda is looking further down the board for her outright selections this weekend.

She’s starting with Matt Fitzpatrick, whose odds fall in the 30-1 range this weekend. Rose is high on Fitzpatrick due to his success at corollary courses and short links-style courses.

“He has great finishes at Harbour Town, which has a lot of similarities to Pebble,” Rose says. “[And] Fitz is making his first start of the year, so he should be well-rested.”

Rose’s second selection is Kevin Streelman, who finished 13th at this same event last season.

Patrick Cantlay Getty Images

“Kevin Streelman comes into this event with six top-20 finishes since 2016,” Rose explains. “He has been so consistent here that it’s really hard to fade him.”

Bettors can find Streelman in the 40-1 range to win at Pebble Beach.